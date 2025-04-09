Clovis Police urge focus during Distracted Driving Awareness Month

April 9, 2025 — The Clovis Police Department is launching a campaign throughout April, designated as Distracted Driving Awareness Month, to remind all drivers of the critical importance of staying focused while behind the wheel. With the simple message “Eyes Forward, Hands on the Wheel,” the department aims to reduce preventable accidents and save lives on Clovis roads.

Corporal Mark Bradford emphasized the collective responsibility of drivers, stating, “Staying focused behind the wheel is something we can all do. Distracted Driving Awareness Month is an important reminder that even a moment of inattention or a quick glance at the phone can lead to serious consequences. Distracted driving is not only risky; it is deadly. Stay focused, stay alert and help us keep our roads safe.”

The urgency of the issue is underscored by recent statistics. According to the 2024 California Statewide Public Opinion Survey, a staggering 74% of drivers identified texting as their biggest safety concern. In 2022 alone, 148 lives were lost in California due to distracted driving traffic crashes, and authorities believe this number may be even higher due to the difficulty in always identifying distraction as a contributing factor.

Throughout April, Clovis Police officers will be actively patrolling and looking for drivers violating California’s hands-free cell phone law. This law prohibits drivers from holding a phone or any electronic communication device while operating a vehicle, even when stopped at a red light. This includes talking, texting, or using apps. Violators face fines, and a second offense within 36 months will result in a point being added to their driving record.

To help drivers stay focused and ensure the safety of everyone on the road, the Clovis Police Department encourages the community to follow these simple steps:

Plan ahead: Set your GPS, adjust mirrors, and complete any necessary tasks before starting your trip.

Keep both hands on the wheel and eyes on the road: Avoid eating, grooming, or adjusting vehicle controls while driving.

Be a role model: Demonstrate focused driving habits to passengers, especially young drivers.

Speak up: If you're a passenger and notice the driver is distracted, kindly remind them to stay focused.

Pull over if necessary: If something urgent requires your attention, find a safe place to stop before responding.

Funding for these enhanced distracted driving enforcement efforts is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety. The Clovis Police Department urges all residents to take this message to heart and make a conscious effort to drive attentively, ensuring safer roads for the entire community.