Clovis ranked among nation’s best real estate markets

August 22, 2025 — Clovis has once again earned national recognition — this time for its housing market. A recent study by WalletHub named Clovis the 5th-best real estate market among all small-sized cities in the United States, highlighting the community’s growing appeal to homeowners and buyers alike.

The study compared 300 cities nationwide, measuring factors such as home value forecasts, foreclosure rates, affordability, and building activity. Clovis, with an estimated population of 120,000, stood out among smaller cities for its stability and quality of life.

According to Zillow, the median home value in Clovis is $519,203. While home prices have risen in recent years, Clovis continues to attract new residents with its blend of suburban comfort, proximity to Fresno, and location at the foot of the Sierra Nevada.

WalletHub’s findings also pointed to the city’s reputation beyond just housing. Clovis has long been recognized for its “small-town feel,” strong schools, and family-friendly atmosphere. In fact, it was previously ranked among the nation’s top places to live.

Clovis joins Roseville in Placer County, which ranked 10th among mid-size cities, as one of two Central California cities in WalletHub’s Top 10 for real estate markets this year.

With steady mortgage rates and a community that continues to balance growth with its hometown character, Clovis’ recognition underscores what many residents already know: this is one of the best places in the country to put down roots.