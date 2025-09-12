Clovis remembers 9/11 with a survivor’s message of hope

September 12, 2025 — Under a sky reminiscent of remembrance, the California 9-11 Memorial in Clovis once again became a beacon of American resilience and solemn reflection. On a recent morning, thousands gathered at the monument for a tradition-steeped ceremony that stands as the largest of its kind outside of New York City, honoring the 2,977 lives lost on September 11, 2001.

The event, a powerful testament to the memorial’s mission “to never forget,” unfolded with a meticulously crafted program designed to honor, educate, and remember. At precisely 8:30 AM, the stirring voices of the Fresno Christian High School Women’s Choir, directed by Susan Ainley with Ben Certain on piano, filled the air with patriotic hymns, including “My Country ‘Tis of Thee,” “A Song of Peace,” “America the Beautiful,” and “God Bless America.”

David Cross, Fire Inspector for the Paso Robles Fire Department, welcomed attendees before the moment that forever etched itself into the nation’s memory. At 8:46 AM, a dispatch marked the exact time American Airlines Flight 11 struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center. As the flag was respectfully lowered to half-staff, Margot Kim, Anchor for Channel 30, lent her voice to a resonant rendition of the “National Anthem.”

The somber notes were soon joined by the skirl of bagpipes, as the Fresno Stag & Thistle Pipes & Drums led public safety personnel in a processional march. Five wreaths were then solemnly laid around the memorial, each honoring a group of heroes and victims: New York Firefighters, NYPD, Port Authority PD, Military Personnel, and the Civilians who perished. The silence that followed was broken only by the mournful taps of a fire bell, sounding 3-3-3 – a fire service tradition signifying a firefighter’s ultimate sacrifice.

The heart of the ceremony, however, was the compelling address by keynote speaker Erik O. Ronningen. A survivor who was on the 71st floor of the North Tower when the first plane hit, Ronningen’s presence brought a visceral connection to the tragedy. In an exclusive interview, Ronningen shared his unique perspective on the Clovis event, comparing it to his experiences at the World Trade Center site in Manhattan. “The only other one is the World Trade Center site in lower Manhattan, and because I lived in Manhattan and lived through all this, I’ve been down there hundreds, hundreds of times giving personal tours through the memorial and the museum,” he recounted.

What sets Clovis apart for him? “What’s special about this one? It’s personal to the community,” Ronningen explained. “The World Trade Center site is huge, and they have a memorial that lasts 4 or 5 hours because they spend, they read every name. That takes a long time, which is OK, but there’s so much personal interest in the community here.” His voice softened as he added, “I don’t tear easily, but when they sang those American songs, the choir and Taps, Taps does me in every time, it’s very touching and I love your memorial here. It’s just been done so well.”

Ronningen, the author of the prestigious 2014 Ella Dickey literary award-winning book, FROM THE INSIDE OUT, Harrowing Escapes from the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center, September 11, 2001, is also the Principal of Consolidated Consulting Group, LLC, a security-consulting firm. He was the last person to escape the South Tower of the World Trade Center before its collapse, and later developed a photo-victim identification-database for the 9/11 Commission.

Speaking about the emotional toll of recounting his story, Ronningen offered an intimate glimpse into his healing process. “Well, I’ve told it so many times now in the last 24 years. It was harder at first because everything was all tangled up. But as I kept talking about it and speaking with people and answering questions, uh, I found it extremely therapeutic for me getting through that day.” He bravely acknowledged the lasting impact, revealing, “I didn’t think I was affected the first day. I’m a man, but yeah, you’re, we’re affected. Inhaling all of that stuff was a major point. I had years and years of recovery of all sorts of side effects and you probably can’t tell now, but I even speak hesitantly from time to time, which I didn’t do before. I could, I could talk a mile a minute for sure.”

The ceremony continued with a flag folding, accompanied by a narration detailing the thirteen symbolic folds of the American flag. The solemnity intensified with a powerful 21-gun salute by the United States Marine Corps, followed by the haunting notes of “Taps,” played by Eric Panabaker, a retired Fresno Police Officer. In a moment of profound gratitude, CHP Central Division Assistant Chief Ian Troxell presented the folded flag to Erik O. Ronningen.

As the ceremony drew to a close, the bagpipers once again led all uniformed personnel off the memorial, a final, dignified farewell.

Reflecting on the importance of remembering, especially amidst current national challenges, Ronningen shared a powerful message that transcends the immediate grief of 9/11. “I think we should appreciate the opportunities that we have. Take advantage of them. Life can change in the time it takes your second hand on the watch to tick from one second to the next, and that’s every 1/5 of a second changes that quickly. And 9/11 proved that. So take advantage of opportunities, enjoy them, live them, do the best we can. Don’t give up. Keep on keeping on.”

When asked for his message to America in these trying times, Ronningen’s answer was simple, yet profound. “It’s individual. America is made up of individuals, and that’s America. Do what is right as an individual. 1 + 1 equals 2, and if that spreads, we’ll straighten ourselves out for sure.”

The California 9-11 Memorial continues its vital work of remembrance, education, and fostering community spirit, ensuring that the lessons of that fateful day and the resilience of the American spirit are never forgotten.