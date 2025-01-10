Clovis residents engage in changes of districts

January 9, 2024 — Clovis residents are stepping into a new chapter of local governance as the city transitions from at-large to by-district elections. At a community workshop held on January 9, residents had the opportunity to learn about the mapping process and the importance of creating fair and equitable districts under the California Voting Rights Act.

This transition is spurred by a legal requirement following the receipt of a demand letter citing the potential for racially polarized voting and the dilution of protected classes’ ability to influence election outcomes. The move to by-district elections aims to address these concerns while avoiding costly litigation.

During the workshop, the facilitator outlined the steps involved in the transition, emphasizing the importance of public input. “This process isn’t just about drawing lines; it’s about ensuring every voice in Clovis is heard and represented,” they said, underscoring the collaborative nature of the effort.

The city is considering two potential district configurations: four districts with an at-large mayor or five districts with a rotating mayor, maintaining population equality and geographical continuity in each district. Using data from the 2020 census, the ideal population for each district has been calculated at approximately 24,092 for five districts and 30,115 for four districts.

Residents have until January 10 to submit their proposed maps, with draft maps set to be released on January 14. The next public hearing on January 21 will allow the community to review and provide feedback on these drafts. The process will culminate with the final map selection on March 3 and the city’s first by-district election on March 10.

Participants were given tools and guidance to create their maps, including paper templates and population data. Facilitators stressed the importance of avoiding the division of neighborhoods and ensuring compact and contiguous districts.

The transition to by-district elections marks a significant milestone for Clovis, fostering a system that prioritizes fairness and inclusivity. As the facilitator put it, “This is an opportunity for Clovis residents to come together and shape the future of our city.”

For more information and updates on the process, visit the city’s website or attend the upcoming public hearings.