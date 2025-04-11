Clovis Rodeo turns 111 as tickets vanish fast

April 11, 2025 — As spring settles over the Central Valley, something magical stirs in Clovis. It’s not just the scent of blooming orange blossoms or the return of sunshine—it’s the unmistakable energy that rolls into town with the dust and thunder of hooves. The Clovis Rodeo, now in its dazzling 111th year, is preparing to kick off with the kind of electric anticipation only a century-old tradition can inspire.

And if early ticket sales are any indication, this year’s rodeo isn’t just popular—it’s stampeding toward a full house.

Tickets for the Wednesday and Friday rodeo events have already vanished faster than a bull in a bucking chute. While fans can still snag concert-only tickets for performances by rising stars Tucker Wetmore and Matt Stell, the full rodeo experience is proving to be a golden ticket. Thursday’s show, headlined by Dylan Scott, is still available—for now.

With a mix of live music, bronc busting, barrel racing, and bull riding, it’s no surprise the Clovis Rodeo has become the place to be each April. But it’s more than just a show—it’s a celebration of the town’s roots. A rhythmic heartbeat of the West, echoing through Old Town Clovis with every stomp of a boot and every cheer from the stands.

This year, as the rodeo celebrates its 111th ride, it does so backed by a community that’s as committed as ever. Local teens with the Clovis Youth Commission organized a “Cowboy Cleanup” in March, rallying volunteers to spruce up Old Town in preparation for the tens of thousands of guests expected to stroll its streets. With brooms in hand and civic pride in their hearts, they buffed the sidewalks and cleared the corners, ensuring the city shines like a freshly polished belt buckle.

Beyond the dusty arena, the rodeo’s legacy is upheld by long-standing partnerships with sponsors who have supported Clovis through decades of growth and change. Their contributions help ensure the traditions, pageantry, and community spirit of the rodeo continue to flourish for future generations.

For anyone hoping to catch even a glimpse of this iconic celebration, the clock is ticking—and fast. Concert tickets are dwindling, with fans eager for a night of twang, tri-tip, and togetherness under the Central Valley sky. Whether it’s the rumble of bulls or the soul of a country ballad, there’s something stirring in Clovis that only comes once a year.

So lace up your boots and don’t wait—this year’s Clovis Rodeo promises a ride you won’t want to miss. And judging by how quickly those tickets are going, you’d better saddle up soon.