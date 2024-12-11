Clovis runners compete and celebrate in annual Turkey Run

November 29, 2024 – Despite the chilly morning air and fog creating a haze over Old Town Clovis, runners of the Turkey Run were not deterred from getting their exercise at Centennial Plaza on Thanksgiving morning.

Thousands of Clovis residents gathered for the 5k and 2k runs, selling out for the second year in a row, with over 2,000 registered participants showing up at 8AM sharp.

Excitement filled the air as Valley Fitness and Fort Washington Fitness Club pumped up the crowd with warm-up routines. Runners huddled together, eager to get close to the starting line before the race began.

Participants adorned their best Thanksgiving Day attire, from pilgrim costumes to inflated turkeys and everything in between. The classic orange long-sleeve tees provided for all race registrants offered protection from the chilly air as participants bundled up in their comfiest running gear.

“I just love being an active member in our community and helping people out,” shared Tiffany Wallis, one of the Head Coaches at Valley Fitness. “It makes me happy, you know, because it’s very important just to our health and also just the community aspect.”

Wallis also mentioned the excitement about the race selling out for the second year in a row, even with a location change that allowed for more participants, that displayed the community’s passion for staying fit.

Wallis wore multiple hats at the event, representing her fitness club, serving as the race announcer, and singing the national anthem. After her stunning performance to kick off the race, participants eagerly ran through the starting line, cheered on by crowds of family and friends.

The fastest runners quickly made their way back to the finish line, showcasing their athletic prowess.

18-year-old Carter Spradling came in first, finishing at 15 minutes and 30 seconds with a pace of about 5 minutes per mile. He was followed by Edgar Bolanos, a 28-year-old who won first in his age group (males 20-29 years old) at 15 minutes and 34 seconds. Bryan Banuelos came in third overall and second for his age group, finishing in 15 minutes and 38 seconds.

These top finishers, along with every other race finisher, received a medal and a Ghost energy drink upon crossing the finish line and were invited to celebrate with Krispy Kreme donuts.

Excitement buzzed as more runners crossed the finish line and participants gathered with their families for photos.

Cris Flores, who came in 10th overall in the race and 2nd in his age group, took a breather nearby the finishing line with his family, a smile of satisfaction on his face.

“I have a lot of family and friends out here, [some] I haven’t seen in, like, a whole year and I see them out here,” he shared.

Flores, who also participated in the Two Cities Marathon this past fall, enjoys the Turkey Run because it allows him to run with his family, including his two daughters and son.

Further down Pollasky Avenue where finishers and their families gathered, blue shirts sporting a modified logo for The Well Community Church were spotted. The logo, featuring a running shoe, represented “Run Well,” a running group based out of the local church with locations going all the way from Clovis to Kingsburg.

Josh Hawley, the head of the group, eagerly posed with two of his sons, Sam and Noah Hawley, who participated with him.

“Run Well” developed out of Hawley’s own fitness journey, he explained. Having previously led an unhealthier lifestyle, he started exercising more and eventually got into running with friends.

That running group later evolved into an official group, partnering with The Well Community Church, where he serves as the Fig Garden AM Service Pastor. The vision, he said, is “to help people grow in their spiritual, physical, emotional, mental, and relational health.” They meet throughout the week and invite anyone interested to be part of their group.

“I love starting Thanksgiving off with a run, you feel better about eating all day, but it’s also a great way to just remind everybody that comes out,” Hawley stated. “We can thank God that He gives us the ability, whether it’s walking or running, just to be here, and I just love seeing everybody.”

Run Well looks forward to participating in the Jingle Bell Run on December 14th at Christmas Tree Lane. Those interested in running can register at https://runsignup.com/Race/CA/Fresno/JingleBellRunforToysforTots.