Clovis Senior Activity Center celebrates a year of service

November 22, 2024 – A few days ago, the beloved Clovis Senior Activity Center celebrated a year of contributing to the Clovis community in their new building on 3rd Street.

Many senior citizens and community officials, such as City Councilmember Diane Pierce, Mayor Pro Tem Vong Mouanoutoua, City Councilmember Drew Bessinger, and others made their way inside the welcoming doors of the center to celebrate the occasion with Clovis residents.

“It is a day to celebrate. There has been a lot of growth in our center and [I am] so pleased to say that our buildings have worked exactly like we had imagined,” shared incoming General Services Director Amy Hance, who will succeed the current director, Shonna Halterman, in the next few months.

Hance excitedly shared that over 120,000 senior citizens have visited the center since it opened a year ago and she looks forward to seeing the impact it will make in the years ahead.

One of the senior citizens from the center explained, “I don’t think I ever realized the need in how many people come now as [opposed to] before, when we were at the old facility and there just wasn’t room for everybody there.”

The new, updated facility offered ample space for attendees to enjoy cake, dance, and engage in conversation with friends.

The outgoing General Services Director for the city, Halterman, also expressed gratitude for the center’s contribution to Clovis, stating, “these people have become family.”

Halterman started her career with the city at the Senior Center thirty years ago before moving into other departments. Later, she returned to oversee the center, witnessing the growth of both Clovis and the center over the years.

“Besides all of the things that we offer to the seniors, this facility has been used for a number of different events,” she added. “Just last night we held a community forum in here, we rent to groups and it gives us a little revenue, we’ve had a couple winter formals and weddings…so it really has become a community center.”

This beloved community center is sure to benefit Clovis residents of all ages in the years ahead, and we can’t wait to see how much more it will contribute to our “Clovis Way of Life.”