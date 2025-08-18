Clovis shines during “Studio 50” Senior Prom

August 18, 2025 — The Clovis Senior Activity Center was transformed into a glittering dance floor on Saturday, August 16, as seniors boogied down for the annual Senior Prom: Studio 50 with all the Glam, Glitter, and Disco associated with it. The event, a vibrant homage to the disco era, brought together community members for an evening of music, dancing, and celebration.

From sequined jumpsuits to satin blouses, attendees showed up in their disco finest, ready to turn back the clock and hit the dance floor. The air was electric, filled with the sounds of live entertainment from the De Leon Brothers & Joe, alongside classic disco hits spun by DJ Jim Ray. The atmosphere was a perfect blend of nostalgia and high-energy fun, with dazzling lights and non-stop music that kept feet moving all night long.

Beyond the music, guests were treated to a delicious dinner, featuring hearty beef ravioli, a fresh green salad, a roll, and a decadent dessert, satisfying both dancers and diners. The evening was a true testament to the community spirit of Clovis, providing a chance for old friends to reconnect and new memories to be made.

The event, which only requires attendees to be 50 or older, continues the tradition of creating cherished moments for the local community. For just $20 for singles and $35 per couple, guests enjoyed an unforgettable night that celebrated the timeless spirit of disco and the vibrant lives of Clovis seniors. The success of the “Studio 50” prom solidifies its place as a cherished annual tradition, promising even more glitz and glamour in the years to come.