Clovis Shredfest draws hundreds, protects identities and supports local students

November 17, 2025 — A steady line of cars curled around the Clovis Rodeo grounds on Saturday morning as residents unloaded boxes and bags of old paperwork—bank statements, tax files, and years of documents that had been waiting for a safe goodbye. The annual Clovis Shredfest, held Nov. 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., once again offered the community a free and secure way to dispose of personal information while helping guard against fraud and identity theft.

By the end of the four-hour event, approximately 75,000 pounds of documents had been shredded on site. A total of 1,170 vehicles moved through the parking-lot drive-through operation, guided by a traffic flow map posted ahead of time to help ease congestion.

This year’s Shredfest also turned out to be a win for local students. Community members contributed $2,500 in donations to benefit the Clovis East High School Men’s Soccer team, whose athletes were present to help move boxes and assist attendees.

Residents were allowed to bring up to eight banker boxes of paper, with reminders to remove binder clips or large metal pieces to keep shredding equipment running smoothly. Volunteers and staff from the Clovis Police Department, Public Utilities, Iron Mountain, Better Business Bureau, and the Clovis Rodeo Association were on site, helping keep the event organized and efficient.

City officials thanked everyone who participated for taking steps to protect their identities—and for supporting local youth in the process.