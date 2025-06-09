Clovis spa left with $1,100 in damages after late-night break-in

A late-night break-in at a Clovis spa resulted in significant property damage, though quick action by law enforcement and a repair crew allowed the business to resume operations swiftly.

On Saturday at midnight, a man was captured on a security camera vandalizing the Facelogic Spa. The individual threw an object through the glass door, shattering it, and then entered the premises. The burglar was observed searching for a cash register but was unsuccessful in locating one. Before exiting through the damaged door, the man took a key.

Clovis Police responded promptly to the incident. An overnight window crew was dispatched, enabling the spa to reopen without extended disruption. Despite the swift resolution for the business, the break-in caused $11,000 in property damage that the owners are now responsible for. In the aftermath of the incident, the spa has implemented additional security measures.