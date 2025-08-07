Clovis teacher selected for national C-SPAN conference

August 7, 2025 —Sara Higgins, a dedicated teacher at Reyburn Intermediate, recently represented the Clovis community at the C-SPAN Summer Educators Conference in Washington, D.C. She was one of only 30 educators from across the country selected to attend the three-day professional development experience, which focused on integrating civic engagement and understanding into classroom curricula.

Higgins, who teaches social studies, English Language Arts, and AVID, was chosen for her innovative approach to teaching and her commitment to sharing new educational resources with her colleagues. The conference provided hands-on training on how to effectively use C-SPAN’s extensive 300,000-hour video library. Attendees also had the unique opportunity to meet with C-SPAN staff and leaders, including CEO Sam Feist.

This experience equipped Higgins with new tools and strategies to bring back to her students and fellow educators in Clovis, enriching the learning environment and fostering a deeper appreciation for civic participation.