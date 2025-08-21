Clovis Unified accused of violating class size law

August 21, 2025 — A new union seeking to represent Clovis Unified teachers claims the district is acting unlawfully by not reducing class sizes despite receiving state funding to do so.

The Association of Clovis Educators (ACE) alleges that Clovis Unified continues to place a higher number of students in kindergarten through third-grade classrooms. According to ACE, this practice goes against the state money the district receives, which is specifically intended to lower the number of students per teacher.

Kristin Heimerdinger, a representative for ACE, stated that no one wants large class sizes. Under the state’s Grade Span Adjustment, districts are provided with funds to maintain an average of 24 students per teacher. While there are exceptions to this rule, districts can only increase the average class size if a collective bargaining agreement is in place with a teachers’ union. Since Clovis Unified teachers do not have a union, ACE argues the district lacks the legal authority to increase class sizes.

Heimerdinger noted that the district has passed resolutions with the school board and faculty senate to raise the student-to-teacher ratio to 27 to 1, a move she says is illegal.

Jennifer Chavera, also with ACE, mentioned that the union met with district officials to discuss the matter but felt their concerns were not taken seriously. Chavera explained that the union does not want the funding to be cut. Instead, they are concerned and want the district to follow the law.