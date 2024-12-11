Clovis Unified celebrates two “Educators of the Year”

November 29, 2024 – Out of hundreds of potential candidates, two of Clovis Unified’s finest have been selected as Educators of the Year for Fresno County’s Office of Education.

One, hailing from the Clovis High School area, was selected as Teacher of the Year – Benjamin Canzano, an Adapted P.E. Specialist. Additionally, Tachua Vue from Tarpey Elementary School received the award for Administrator of the Year.

Both were celebrated among the other stars of the evening on Thursday, November 21, at the William Saroyan Theater in Fresno. The crowd excitedly cheered for these outstanding educators who have truly displayed CUSD’s slogan, “Building on the Legacy.”

“I feel honored to be recognized for something that I’m deeply passionate about, serving our students, our staff, and our families,” Vue shared, gratitude pouring out in her words. “The work we do in education is a collective effort and this recognition wouldn’t have been possible without the support of everybody including my teachers, my team, my staff.”

Vue herself attended Tarpey Elementary growing up, and after college taught at Fancher Creek Elementary before going back to Tarpey. Having grown up in the lower class, she explained that she wanted students to know their past didn’t have to define them, a lesson she teaches every day to her beloved son currently attending Reyburn Intermediate School.

Canzano was thanked by his staff as well, including Special Education Program Specialist Shireen Malan. Malan stated, “Ben’s work and the legacy he’s creating are exactly the vision we all strive to achieve. His ability to connect with both students and staff makes him a true leader, and his example inspires the rest of us to reach new heights.”

Clovis Unified’s legacy displays a dedication to students and a heart for the community that has been shown in educators like these, and we look forward to seeing the future CUSD educators that will inevitably be named in future Educator of the Year ceremonies.

Congratulations, Clovis Unified and these amazing educators!