Clovis unites to end drunk driving at annual MADD walk

September 15, 2025 — Clovis residents and community members rallied at Dry Creek Park on Saturday for the annual Move With MADD walk, an event dedicated to ending drunk and drugged driving and supporting victims of these violent crimes.

The fundraising walk, which drew hundreds of participants, is a cornerstone of the Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) mission. Uniformed Cadets and Youth Academy members joined local residents, all united by a common goal: creating safer roads and remembering those who have been killed by impaired drivers. The renaming of the event to “Move With MADD” in 2025 was aimed at encouraging a wider variety of participants and promoting inclusivity.

MADD, founded in 1980, has been a driving force behind major legislative changes, including the push for a nationwide drinking age of 21 and the establishment of a 0.08 blood alcohol content (BAC) limit. The organization’s efforts are credited with saving over 400,000 lives.

Funds raised at the walk will support MADD’s essential programs, including victim assistance services, public awareness campaigns, and advocacy for stronger laws. The event serves as a powerful reminder that impaired driving is a preventable crime.

To report a possible DUI driver, the public is urged to dial 911.