Clovis Veterans Memorial District announces annual Halloween Spooktacular

September 8, 2025 — Get ready for a frightfully good time! The Clovis Veterans Memorial District is hosting its annual Halloween Spooktacular, a free, family-friendly event designed to bring the community together for a fun and safe celebration.

Scheduled for October 25th, the event will feature a variety of exciting activities for all ages, including trick-or-treating, ghastly games, and creepy crafts. Attendees will have the opportunity to win fantastic prizes and connect with local veterans and community service organizations. The Halloween Spooktacular is a cornerstone of the Clovis Veterans Memorial District’s commitment to fostering a strong community.

This event is free and open to the public. To register and secure your spot, visit the registration link at https://qrco.de/bgB5Iv. The Clovis Veterans Memorial District, known for its legacy of service and dedication to the community, encourages all residents to attend. The event is a great opportunity to celebrate the season and learn more about the organizations that make a difference in Clovis.