Clovis welcomes SweetFrog, the latest venture from a local family duo

November 7, 2025 — Families, friends, and frozen yogurt lovers gathered Thursday afternoon to welcome Clovis’ newest dessert destination, Sweet Frog Frozen Yogurt, located at 1990 N. Fowler Ave., Suite 106, near Shepherd Avenue. The grand opening, hosted by the Clovis Chamber of Commerce, featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony, cheerful music, and a two-hour discount event where guests enjoyed 20% off frozen yogurt cups from 4 to 6 p.m.

The shop is owned by local entrepreneurs Geeta Dhugga and her husband, Paul Dhaliwal, who are already familiar faces in the Central Valley business scene. Dhugga, known for her successful eyebrow threading salons in Fresno and Clovis, says the idea for Sweet Frog grew from her family’s love of frozen yogurt and a desire to create a fun, family-friendly space close to home. For the couple and their daughter, Bani, this new venture represents both a business opportunity and a way to give back to the community that has supported them for years.

Inside, guests were greeted with bright pink-and-green décor, upbeat music, and the smell of freshly prepared toppings. Customers lined up to swirl their favorite frozen yogurt flavors and pile on combinations of fruit, candies, and sauces — with plenty of dairy-free choices available. True to the company’s motto, everyone is encouraged to “make it your way.”

Founded in 2009 in Richmond, Virginia, Sweet Frog Frozen Yogurt has since grown to more than 200 locations nationwide. Despite its national reach, the company’s focus remains local — each store aims to build community through partnerships, fundraisers, and friendly service. The Clovis location carries that same spirit, with Dhugga and Dhaliwal often on-site greeting customers themselves.

Sweet Frog Clovis is open Sunday through Thursday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. With its vibrant atmosphere, locally rooted owners, and endless topping choices, the new shop is already hopping its way into the hearts of Clovis families, one cup at a time.