Clovis West football player dies following car crash

November 27, 2024 – A Clovis West football player has tragically passed away in the hospital following a car crash on November 22nd.

16-year-old Trevyn Mackey collided with a boulder on the side of the road on Highway 168 near Sample Road and was subsequently airlifted to the Fresno Community Regional Medical Center.

He spent several days undergoing treatment for his injuries before passing yesterday.

Following the crash, community members raised funds through a GoFundMe campaign to assist the Mackey family with medical expenses.

Heather Henson, a community member, shared on the page, “From one Clovis West family to another…We are holding your family in our thoughts and prayers during this time.”

Henson’s message was one of hundreds of donations made to support the family, collectively raising over $65,000.

Trevyn’s mom, Tara Mackey, shared on the page on November 26th that he had passed away from his injuries that morning. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I am sending this message…I love you Rev you have left a gaping hole in my life,” she wrote.

She additionally mentioned that remaining funds leftover after covering medical and memorial service expenses would be contributed to his surviving siblings, Shelby, JT, and Dani, and their college funds.

Those wishing to support the family are encouraged to donate towards and/or share the GoFundMe page online, which can be found at the following address: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-the-mackey-family-in-their-time-of-need.

Our hearts and prayers are with this family as they face this tragedy. We hope that they can find support and comfort from the community during this difficult time.