ClovisFest celebrates 50 years of community and hot air balloons

August 16, 2025 — This September, Old Town Clovis will be filled with the sights and sounds of the 50th Annual ClovisFest, a two-day event that has grown from a small craft fair into a major Central Valley tradition. What began in 1974 as a modest gathering has evolved into a vibrant festival celebrating community, local talent, and family entertainment, attracting thousands of visitors each year.

The festival’s origins trace back to a simple craft fair in a parking lot. It wasn’t until 1998 that the Clovis Chamber of Commerce introduced the beloved hot air balloon fun fly, adding a spectacular visual element that has since become a hallmark of the event. The sight of dozens of balloons taking to the sky at sunrise from the Clovis Rodeo Grounds is an experience not to be missed.

Over the decades, ClovisFest has expanded its footprint to cover ten blocks of Old Town Clovis. The streets transform into a bustling street festival featuring over 300 vendors, offering a wide array of crafts, commercial goods, and festival foods. The addition of the International Village has also enriched the festival, providing a platform for multicultural performances and interactive booths that showcase global heritage and traditions.

Beyond the entertainment, ClovisFest serves as a launchpad for local creators and entrepreneurs. The festival’s “Made in Clovis” section highlights inventors, artisans, and artists who embody the area’s do-it-yourself spirit. A Children’s Business Fair also provides a valuable platform for young entrepreneurs to showcase and sell their own handmade goods, fostering a new generation of business talent.

ClovisFest is a collaborative effort, relying on the dedication of hundreds of community volunteers who work tirelessly to ensure its success. This year’s anniversary event will honor the festival’s rich history while looking forward to its continued role as a pillar of community engagement and celebration in Clovis.