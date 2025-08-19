Clovis’s Firefighters return as heroes after aiding in massive Gifford fire fight

August 19, 2025 — Clovis is welcoming its own back home after local fire crews completed their assignment fighting the colossal Gifford Fire, a blaze that scorched nearly 150,000 acres in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. Their return marks a moment of immense pride and gratitude for our community.

Our hometown heroes joined a massive multi-agency effort, working alongside crews from Tulare County, Kings County, Merced, and Orange Cove. They faced down what grew to be a classified “megafire,” battling the inferno that first ignited on August 1st and has now been burning for over two weeks.

Thanks to the tireless work of these dedicated firefighters, the Gifford Fire is now 95% contained. It has burned 131,589 acres, but the spread of the flames has been successfully halted on the vast majority of its perimeter. A total of 2,713 firefighters, along with a powerful fleet of engines, helicopters, and dozers, worked day and night to achieve this critical milestone.

As the cause of the fire remains under investigation, we acknowledge the incredible bravery and sacrifice of every individual who responded to this crisis. Our community owes a debt of gratitude to the Clovis firefighters who answered the call and put their lives on the line to protect others. Their safe return home is the greatest victory of all.