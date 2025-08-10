Clovis’s own Bryson DeChambeau takes on new role in Washington

August 10, 2025 — Golf superstar Bryson DeChambeau is making headlines not just for his powerful swing but for his commitment to public service. A native of Clovis, California, DeChambeau is now using his platform to make a positive impact on the health and well-being of the next generation.

In a whirlwind month, the 30-year-old athlete has jetted from Spain to Northern Ireland, New York, England, the Mediterranean, Washington D.C., and now Chicago, all while juggling his golf career and a new role as the chairman of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition.

Despite the grueling schedule, DeChambeau says he feels a strong sense of purpose beyond the golf course, dedicating 15-20% of his time to his new public service duties. The council, established by an executive order from President Trump, aims to address what DeChambeau calls a “health epidemic” in the nation. He is actively recruiting influential figures in the sports world, including NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, to join the cause.

The council’s primary initiative is to revitalize the Presidential Fitness Test, creating a new curriculum with more attainable goals for children. The aim is to empower all kids to become healthier and more active, not just the naturally athletic ones. DeChambeau believes in giving every child the incentive to improve, no matter their starting point, with a focus on celebrating personal progress.

DeChambeau is also bringing his vision to his hometown of Clovis, where he is launching a multi-sport complex to promote youth sports and community engagement. A strong advocate for fitness and nutrition, he emphasizes the importance of a healthy lifestyle from a young age to prevent long-term health issues.

The council, housed within the Department of Education, includes a diverse group of members, from professional wrestler Paul “Triple H” Levesque to golf legends like Annika Sorenstam, Jack Nicklaus, and Nelly Korda. DeChambeau is particularly interested in creating tax incentives for the construction of community health and fitness centers across the country, envisioning a modernized version of the YMCA that is financially sustainable.

The new Presidential Fitness Test curriculum is expected to be rolled out in schools nationwide by the end of the upcoming school year. While many of the details are still being finalized, DeChambeau described a certification system that would reward progress at every level, with special recognition for top performers and those with inspiring stories of transformation.

For DeChambeau, this new chapter in his life is about more than just winning tournaments. He feels a calling to inspire and serve others, a passion that he says has guided him throughout his career. As he continues to balance his demanding schedule, he remains committed to using his platform to make a positive impact on the health and well-being of the next generation.