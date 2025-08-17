Clovis’s own Rachel Axt, first in 30 years to represent Central Valley on Miss America Stage

August 17, 2025 — In a historic win that has electrified the Central Valley, Rachel Axt, Clovis’s own Miss California 2025, is on her way to the Miss America pageant in Orlando, Florida. She is the first woman from the region to hold the state title in 30 years, a legacy not seen since Tiffany Stoker’s victory in 1995.

Axt’s win on June 24th was a triumph built on authenticity and a powerful message. In an exclusive interview, she revealed that what set her apart from a strong field of finalists was her unwavering commitment to her community service initiative, “The ABCs of Acceptance: Fostering Autism and Disability Acceptance and Awareness.” “I really pride myself on being someone who represents what it means to be honest and… your most authentic self on stage,” Axt said, a principle she never shied away from throughout the competition.

Her dedication to this cause is deeply personal. A special education teacher, she views her role as a vital advocate for those who “live life a little differently.” This commitment to service is the very foundation of her mission. “As the next Miss America, that is my goal,” she explained. “I want to get into the community and talk about the importance of having awareness and acceptance of people with disabilities and people with special needs.”

The Miss America Organization, a national leader in providing scholarships for young women, has already recognized Axt’s commitment to education. Her Miss California win came with a $15,000 scholarship, which she is using “to pay for my master’s in credentialing program.” This is a tangible example of how the program empowers its participants with a solid path toward their goals.

Axt will be competing in the 97th edition of the Miss America pageant, where she will be judged on four key points: service, style, scholarship, and success. While her talent is singing, Axt’s primary focus is on embodying the spirit of service. “My goal throughout my year is to embody and empower the point of service,” she said, adding, “I care the most about my students, and I care the most about the work that I do.”

The Clovis community has rallied behind their hometown hero with overwhelming support, with the mayor and city council members attending her recent send-off. Axt expressed her gratitude, saying she felt “very uplifted by them and very celebrated.” As she heads to the national stage, she is excited to make the community proud and “to come home and be received by such a warm and welcoming community.”