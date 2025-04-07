“Color Me Green” 5k promotes fun, healthy, and bright futures

April 6, 2025 – Green was the color of the day at Dry Creek Park on Saturday, April 5, for the Fresno County 4-H Color Me Green 5k.

Runners and 4-H members showed up at the park at 8:30AM, ready for a morning of connection and blood-pumping energy with their families, time with baby goats, a refreshing and healthy post-race snack, and other activities to promote the youth development program.

The weather was just right for a morning run, sending a cold breeze through the park while the sun kept participants warm before they started.

“It was started as a fun family event with a health-conscious theme of healthy living, which we promote in our program,” shared County Program Coordinator Tracy Newton.

The event promotes healthy living in more ways than one. In addition to providing a morning run for participants with their friends and families, proceeds from the event also benefit the program to continue their efforts in promoting healthy lifestyles.

Tents and tables were crowded with racers and volunteers in the northeast corner of the park as Newton led the crowd in some light stretches to warm up their muscles.

At 9AM sharp, children at the front of the starting line hit the pavement, excitedly sprinting forward for the 3-mile course.

After a quick 20 minutes, the first of those children could be spotted running back on the trail as 11-year-old Nicholas Cassel led the way. Cassel finished first overall, marking his time at 24 minutes and 41 seconds.

Soon after him came 28-year-old Stephani Anderson, marking 25 minutes and 47 seconds.

Emerging from a cloud of green chalk tossed by volunteers near the finish line, each racer crossed, the dust staining the white t-shirts provided to 5k participants.

As the top finishers celebrated, a steady stream of other participants continued, cheerful smiles on their faces as they were hit with the green dust. Some embraced the magical powder, lifting their hands and running headfirst into the clouds of green.

45-year-old Jeanette Ruiz managed to avoid the dust, running on the opposite side of the trail. Finishing at 42 minutes and 58 seconds, she paused under the shade, spending time with the baby goats in a nearby pen.

Ruiz shared that she registered for the 5k with her sister, who wanted to participate in one to celebrate her birthday coming up.

“I didn’t know that they were going to have all this out here,” she shared, looking at all the post-race activities and spots.

One offered POM tea and water to hydrate after the run, while another offered make-your-own trail mix, with containers of peanuts, granola, chocolate-covered raisins, Chex mix, and dried fruit.

Opting for a carnival-style atmosphere, Newton explained that 4-H aims their activities towards fun and safe activities for families. Encompassing all of Fresno County, the program has 16 clubs that range from Kingsburg to Coalinga and nearby mountain areas.

While typically associated with agriculture specifically, residing under the umbrella of the University of California’s Agriculture and Natural Resources Department, they also offer a wide range of other resources.

“A big component of 4-H is leadership development, of course,” Newton explained. “Mastery of projects that you pursue through hands-on experiential learning and community service.”

While many transition into Future Farmers of America (FFA) once they reach high school, Newton stated that individuals of all ages can remain in the program as well. Adults can take volunteer positions with the organization to teach younger program members and children can learn valuable skills for later in their life.

The Color Me Green 5k at Dry Creek Park proved to be a successful event, embodying the organization’s commitment to healthy living, family engagement, and the vital development of young people in the community.