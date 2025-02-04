Community feedback highlights concerns over street racing

February 3, 2025 — In a proactive effort to safeguard the public. Clovis PD responded swiftly to reports of street racing near Shaw & Clovis late last night. According to eyewitness accounts, officers observed two vehicles engaged in a high-speed race before swiftly intervening to prevent potential harm to bystanders and motorists.

Multiple units were dispatched to the scene, where both drivers were apprehended without incident. As per Clovis PD policy, both vehicles involved in the illegal street race will be impounded for a mandatory 30-day period.

Fortunately, there were no injuries reported from the incident. The Clovis PD urges residents to remain vigilant and report and instances of reckless driver or suspicious behavior by calling 911. Clovis Police continue to enforce a zero-tolerance approach towards reckless driving and street racing, underscoring their commitment to maintaining public safety across the city. The Clovis Police Department’s Facebook page was flooded with comments showing how much of a hot topic this issue truly is with residents. Shawn Powell expressed concerns saying, “They race down Ashlan from Dewolf past Temprence always after school lets out. Also late in the evening.”

Nick Delgado commended Clovis PD’s actions, noting, “Thank you Clovis PD and glad you did not get hurt! Unfortunately you can’t fix stupid but at least in this case you got them where it hurts- no car (impound means hard to get to work).”

Amber Leigh Melby suggested harsher penalties, “I really feel like unauthorized street racing should carry a heavier charge. They put so many lives in danger to feed their egos.”

These comments reflect a shared concern for public safety and a desire for stricter measures against street racing. Clovis PD encourages residents to report reckless driving by calling 911, underscoring their commitment to maintaining safe streets for all.