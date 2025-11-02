Community gathers in prayer at Clovis Civic Center

November 2, 2025 — Dozens of residents came together in downtown Clovis on Saturday morning for a Community Prayer Walk, filling the area between the Clovis Veterans Memorial Building and San Joaquin College of Law with music, prayer, and a sense of shared purpose.

The event began with worship led by local artist John Pemberton before participants walked the perimeter of the Clovis Civic Center, pausing along the way to pray for their city, state, and nation. Many joined hands in prayer — a striking display of unity that reflected the event’s spirit of hope and connection.

As the walk concluded, the group gathered once more for worship and reflection, lifting up prayers for families, schools, educators, first responders, churches, community leaders, and local businesses.

Organizers described the prayer walk as an opportunity for residents to come together in faith, supporting one another and the broader Clovis community through prayer and fellowship.