Containment grows on Garnet Fire, some evacuations lifted

September 14, 2025 — Fire crews battling the Garnet Fire in the Sierra National Forest continue to make steady progress, with containment reaching 69 percent as of Sunday morning. The fire, which began August 24 due to lightning strikes, has burned 58,905 acres across Fresno County.

Officials reported limited fire activity overnight, with crews successfully extending strategic firing operations along the south side of McKinley Grove Road. Today, firefighters are focusing on mopping up hot spots, removing equipment, and preparing for suppression repair on containment lines.

Although warmer, drier weather is expected to increase fire activity, officials emphasized that visible smoke will likely come from unburned vegetation islands inside the fire perimeter and is not anticipated to threaten containment lines.

Air quality has improved across the region, with decreased fire activity leading to moderate smoke conditions. The public can continue to monitor conditions through airnow.gov.

Evacuation Updates

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office lifted evacuation warnings in Zones K32B, K74, K85, and K160. Evacuation orders for Zones K28 and K32A have been downgraded to warnings. However, Zones K27, K29, K30, K31, K40, K61A, and K166 remain under evacuation orders. Zones K26, K41, K60, K61B, K76, and K165 are still under evacuation warnings.

Residents are urged to check the county’s interactive evacuation map for the most up-to-date information.

Forest Closures

The Sierra National Forest has updated its closure order to reflect ongoing fire suppression efforts. The order, coordinated with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and partner agencies, identifies the minimum closure area needed to protect both firefighters and the public. Maps are available on the Sierra National Forest website.

Community Meeting Scheduled

Fire officials will host a virtual community meeting tonight at 5:30 p.m. to provide updates and answer questions. The meeting will stream live on the Sierra National Forest Incident Management YouTube channel (@SierraNF-Incidents) and the Sierra National Forest Facebook page. Questions may be submitted in advance to 2025.garnet.ca@firenet.gov.

Resources and Personnel

The firefighting effort currently involves 3,094 personnel, supported by 61 hand crews, 28 dozers, 192 engines, and 75 water tenders. Eleven injuries have been reported since the start of the incident