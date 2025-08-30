Cougars ride to victory in second annual Rodeo Bowl

August 30, 2025 — The Clovis High Cougars have once again claimed the “Battle for the Buckle,” defeating the Salinas Cowboys 49-14 in the second annual Rodeo Bowl. The Cougars maintained possession of the coveted Belt Buckle trophy in a decisive home victory that underscored a growing rivalry between the two schools.

The Rodeo Bowl, a name born from the prominent rodeo traditions in both Clovis and Salinas, kicked off with a day of celebration and sportsmanship. The Clovis Rodeo Association hosted a pre-game lunch for both teams, bringing the spirit of the rodeo grounds to the football field. The atmosphere at the stadium was electric, with the Clovis High student section fully embracing the theme, decked out in cowboy gear and rodeo shirts.

The Cougars’ offense was relentless, and their defense held strong, limiting the Cowboys to just two touchdowns. The win not only secures the Rodeo Bowl title for another year but also adds a personal belt buckle to the collection of each victorious Clovis High player, a unique reward for their hard-fought win.

The game solidifies the Rodeo Bowl as a new but meaningful tradition that honors the shared heritage of two of California’s most notable rodeo towns. For the Cougars, it was a dominant performance and a perfect way to celebrate a victory steeped in community pride.