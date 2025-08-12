Country titans Old Dominion set to Rock Save Mart Center

August 12, 2025 — The Central Valley is set to welcome Old Dominion as the band brings its How Good Is That World Tour to the Save Mart Center on Saturday, September 20. The multi-award-winning group, known for its dynamic sound and exceptional songwriting, will deliver a night of unforgettable music.

Old Dominion has become a staple of modern country music, blending various influences into a unique style. The band is composed of lead singer Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Brad Tursi, Geoff Sprung, and Whit Sellers. The members have not only created a string of their own hit songs but have also written chart-toppers for other artists. Their albums are crafted to be coherent statements about life, not just a collection of songs.

The Fresno show is part of a larger tour that is taking the band across the country. Old Dominion will be joined by special guests ERNEST and Redferrin, creating a strong lineup for the concert.

The doors for the event open at 6:00 PM, with the show starting at 7:00 PM. Attendees should be aware that the Save Mart Center has a clear bag policy in effect. Tickets are available for purchase online here.