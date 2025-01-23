“Cowboy Church” combines western ideals with local ministry

December 20, 2024 – Clovis now features a unique haven for ranch-loving cowboys and cowgirls, blending the rugged charm of western culture with heartfelt church teachings.

Since opening their doors in November, Cowboy Church, started and pastored by Ed Morones, has seen significant growth in its ministry among Clovis locals.

November 3rd was the first service for the ministry, Morones explained. He stated, “We hit the ground running, you know, and we started having services.”

The idea for Cowboy Church came to life when Morones identified a need for evangelism within the local community. He particularly noticed a need among the low-income populations of Fresno and Clovis, leading to the birth of Cowboy Church.

Having a heart for the ministry and for the town’s rich Western heritage, he found a way to combine the two interests of his with the support of friends and family in the area.

Cowboy Churches, he explained, began in the Midwest, being held at rodeo arenas, horse ranches, and the like. It was only fitting to him that Clovis should have one as well, given its history with one of the biggest rodeo events in the nation.

Morones also had a passion for what he calls a “true-blue cowboy church,” one that doesn’t appeal to their congregation with modern elements such as big-screen televisions or other extravagant purchases.

Since that first service in November, he’s wanted to train and build up a select group of individuals who understand the Gospel before launching them out into the public to evangelize.

“I wanted to establish the core group of folks that were in horsemanship to get them established before we go out to the harvest,” Morones stated. “Before we go up to those areas, because you have to be ready for that harvest to come in.”

The congregation has fluctuated with around 30 people at any service, but Morones is looking forward to the future when he hopes there will be more. He’s eager to see how those currently involved help build the church into something that can reach more of the Clovis and Fresno population.

He stated, “The whole goal that we have is to have what’s called Miracle Ranch. And it’s to be where you can have, like, a youth come there and learn things of horsemanship but also learning of Christ.”

Morones himself explained that he was reached by people like those at Cowboy Church – people who ministered to the low-income populations and had an interest in bringing them to know God. He looks forward to the growth of Cowboy Church.

Those interested in visiting are invited to come any Sunday to 9050 E Browning Ave, Clovis CA, 93619 or reach them through their Facebook page at Cowboy Church Clovis.