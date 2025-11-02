Crowds flock to Old Town Flea Market for weekend of vintage finds and local flair

November 2, 2025 — The Clovis Rodeo Grounds were transformed into a treasure hunter’s haven this weekend as thousands of shoppers gathered for the fall edition of the Old Town Flea Market, celebrating creativity, craftsmanship, and community spirit.

Founded in 2013 with just 45 vendors, the market has grown into one of the Central Valley’s most anticipated seasonal events, now featuring more than 125 makers, collectors, and curators from across the region. This year’s two-day showcase offered everything from hand-crafted jewelry and vintage furniture to curated wardrobe finds and one-of-a-kind décor.

Visitors arrived early Saturday for the popular “Early Bird” hour, where avid shoppers got first pick of rare and handmade goods before general admission opened for the day. By mid-morning, food trucks lined the venue with local flavors while live music and friendly conversation filled the crisp November air.

Hosted twice a year—each May and November—the Old Town Flea Market has become more than a shopping destination. It’s a gathering place for creators and community members who share a love for the unique and nostalgic.

As another successful weekend wrapped up on Sunday afternoon, organizers said they’re already looking ahead to next spring’s event, promising even more reasons to stroll, shop, and connect in the heart of Clovis.