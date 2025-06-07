CTFF Events support future educators and diversity in the classroom

June 7, 2025 — The California Teaching Fellows Foundation (CTFF) recently hosted four events as part of its Education Pathway Program, an initiative designed to support high school and college students pursuing careers in education and to increase diversity in the teacher workforce.

Over the past two months, CTFF organized the following events:

FAAME Summit (Future African-American Men in Education) in Fresno on March 14 FAAME Summit (Future African-American Men in Education) in Visalia on May 2 Formando el Futuro Conference (Shaping the Future) in Firebaugh on May 8 Future Fellows Signing Day in Fresno on May 14

Students in attendance represented school districts and schools across the region, including Central Unified School District, Clovis Unified School District, Firebaugh-Las Deltas Unified School District, Fresno County Superintendent of Schools, and several high schools and middle schools.

The Education Pathway Program offers students professional and personal growth through opportunities such as mentoring younger students and learning about careers in education. At the end of the school year, eligible participants apply and interview for positions with CTFF. Those selected are recognized at the annual Signing Day event, where they commit to working in CTFF programs beginning in the fall.

The Formando el Futuro Conference is focused on Latino/a high school students, aiming to inspire them to become educators by addressing misconceptions about teaching and highlighting the benefits of the profession. The FAAME Summits serve young African-American men interested in education by providing guidance on the path to becoming a credentialed teacher and connecting them with Black male educators.

Through these events, CTFF continues its work in building a strong, diverse teacher pipeline that will benefit students and communities throughout the Central Valley.

For more information about the Education Pathway Program, contact Terence Wan, Education Pathway Manager, at Terence.Wan@ctff.us.