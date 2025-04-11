CTFF tackles teacher shortage with innovative solutions

April 11, 2025 — In a groundbreaking initiative aimed at addressing California’s pressing teacher shortage, the California Teaching Fellows Foundation (CTFF) hosted its inaugural State of CTFF event on April 3rd at Fresno Pacific University’s Wining Center. This event, attended by 160 influential leaders from across educational sectors, marks a pivotal moment in the Foundation’s mission to bolster the state’s education system.

For over 25 years, CTFF has been a cornerstone in empowering communities through education, boasting a widespread presence in 500 schools across 80 school districts spanning six counties, including Sacramento, Merced, Madera, Fresno, Tulare, and Kings Counties. With a dedicated force of 4000 teaching fellows, CTFF impacts 50,000 students daily through its expanded learning programs.

The State of CTFF event convened a diverse array of stakeholders, including school administrators, college presidents, and community leaders united in their commitment to revolutionizing education. At the forefront of discussions was the innovative credential program tailored for after-school hours, heralded as a potential game-changer in the quest for a sustainable pipeline of qualified educators.

“We are thrilled to introduce this pioneering approach,” remarked Natalie Dodson, Director of Community Development at CTFF. “Our teaching fellows not only gain invaluable field experience but also undergo rigorous professional development aligned with California standards, equipping them with the skills needed to excel in the classroom.”

Each teaching fellow at CTFF benefits from over 750 hours of paid field experience annually and earns four certificates integrating state and national teaching standards. Beyond professional growth, CTFF offers comprehensive support services, including scholarship programs and teacher diversity conferences, to nurture their journey into education.

“This event underscores our dedication to empowering the next generation of educational leaders,” said Dodson. “We invite stakeholders to join us in our mission to eliminate the teacher shortage and foster a vibrant educational landscape.”

For those interested in partnering with CTFF, Natalie Dodson can be contacted at Natalie.Dodson@ctff.org for further information.

The California Teaching Fellows Foundation, headquartered in the Central Valley, remains committed to its mission of inspiring a passion for teaching and learning while positively impacting the lives of youth through its morning and after-school programs.

For more information about CTFF and its initiatives, visit www.ctff.org.