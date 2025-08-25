CUSD enhances football game safety with new screening technology

August 25, 2025 — Clovis Unified School District (CUSD) is introducing new security measures at Lamonica and Veterans Memorial stadiums for the upcoming 2025 football season to enhance safety for all attendees. The district will be implementing Evolv Express security screening stations at all stadium entrances, a system similar to those used at professional sports and entertainment venues.

According to Kelly Avants, Chief Communications Officer for CUSD, the new technology will provide a quick and contactless screening process for both individuals and their bags. The walk-through stations utilize advanced sensor technology to identify potential threats while distinguishing them from everyday items, ensuring a smooth entry for fans.

The new Evolv Express stations will supplement existing safety protocols at large events within the district. Attendees are reminded that certain items are prohibited inside CUSD stadiums and will be asked to return them to their vehicles or face confiscation. Prohibited items include, but are not limited to, pocket knives, firearms (even with a concealed weapons permit), ammunition, and any other type of weapon.

The district’s focus remains on creating a secure environment while minimizing disruptions to the flow of people entering the stadiums, allowing the community to enjoy high school football games safely.