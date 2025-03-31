CVMD honors Vietnam Veterans with heartfelt ceremony

March 30, 2025 — Nearly 50 years after the end of the Vietnam War, the Clovis community gathered to honor the service and sacrifice of Vietnam War veterans, their families, and those who never made it home. Held at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District, the event served as both a tribute and a moment of reflection for attendees who have long carried the weight of their experiences.

The ceremony, held in the Liberty Ballroom, brought together veterans, widowed spouses, and family members of servicemen whose names are etched on the Vietnam War Memorial. The event featured resource tables, a photo exhibit showcasing veterans then and now, and a unique opportunity for veterans to mark the places they served on a significantly large map of Vietnam.

The Clovis Veterans Memorial District, dedicated to preserving the stories of those who served, emphasized the importance of remembering the sacrifices made during the war. By fostering opportunities for veterans to share their experiences, the event aimed to deepen the community’s understanding of the challenges faced by those who served.

As part of the day’s tribute, the program reinforced this year’s theme: “Welcome Home, Continue to Serve.” It highlighted the contributions veterans continue to make within their communities, showcasing their ongoing dedication beyond their military service.

Families of fallen servicemen were also recognized, underscoring the lasting impact of war on those left behind. The emotional weight of the day was evident as attendees walked through the exhibits, viewed images of soldiers in their youth, and reflected on the passage of time.

Looking ahead, the Clovis community will have another opportunity to honor Vietnam veterans when The Wall That Heals, a traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, arrives at David McDonald Park from October 9–12. The exhibit will serve as a powerful reminder of the 58,271 lives lost during the conflict and provide a space for remembrance and education.

The Clovis Veterans Memorial District remains committed to honoring military service through its mission of support, education, and community engagement. By providing events like this, the district ensures that the legacy of those who served is preserved for future generations.

For those who attended, the day was not just a ceremony but a reaffirmation that their service—and the sacrifices made—will never be forgotten.