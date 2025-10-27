Early voting begins across Fresno County ahead of Proposition 50 Election

October 27, 2025 — Early in-person voting is now underway across Fresno County as residents prepare to decide on Proposition 50 in the upcoming special election set for Tuesday, November 4.

Voting centers opened October 25 in Fresno, Clovis, Sanger, and Selma, giving residents the opportunity to cast their ballots early or drop off completed mail-in ballots ahead of Election Day.

The single item on the ballot, Proposition 50, proposes temporary changes to California’s congressional district maps. Supporters say the measure aims to protect fair federal representation in response to recent redistricting efforts in other states, while critics caution that it could undermine California’s established redistricting process.

In Clovis, several early voting centers are open to provide residents with convenient access to the polls:

CLOVIS – 93619

Reyburn Intermediate (VC #19)

2901 N. De Wolf Ave.

Parking entrance on De Wolf between Ashlan and Donner Avenues

Language Assistance: Việt ngữ (Vietnamese)

Open 4 days: November 1–4

CLOVIS – 93619

Buchanan High School (VC #24)

1560 N. Minnewawa Ave.

Northwest side of campus; use parking off W. Teague Ave.

Language Assistance: 中文 (Chinese)

Open 4 days: November 1–4

CLOVIS – 93612

Armstrong Transit Building (VC #20)

785 3rd St.

Next to the Senior Center

Open 11 days: October 25–November 4

Election officials expect voter turnout to increase as the deadline approaches and remind residents that early voting centers will remain open daily through Election Day.

With only one measure on the ballot, voters are encouraged to review Proposition 50 carefully and make their voices heard before polls close on November 4.

Here is a link to the list of early voting locations throughout Clovis.