Fairwinds celebrates significant birthdays of residents

April 5, 2025 – The Fairwinds Retirement Community at Woodward Park is gathering for a major annual celebration – one that’s special and unique to their community.

This celebration is in honor of Roberta Lazzarini, an 11-year resident of the retirement home, who is celebrating 103 years of life. A beloved resident of the facility, she has captured the hearts of both fellow residents and staff, who have been deeply impacted by her kindness and compassion.

On Friday, April 4, Roberta had a birthday party to mark the new year of her life with her loved ones surrounding her, including several that traveled from out of town.

A sea of purple, Roberta’s favorite color, crowded the lobby as friends excitedly prepared for her entrance. Applause erupted in the room as the 103-year-old joined the celebration, receiving a warm welcome from her fellow residents who were thrilled to see her.

Adding a personal touch to the vibrant scene, Roberta herself donned a blue shirt reading “103 years loved,” a gift from her daughter Sally and a festive “Birthday Princess” paper crown atop her head.

“A century plus three years of life so bright, a shining star that sparkles with delight,” read Activities Director Cheryl Rusconi.

Rusconi wrote a poem to commemorate the occasion, wearing a purple superhero mask while she spoke: “By day, a gentle soul with a loving, caring way. But when the sun goes down, she dons a superhero cape to save the day!”

Roberta was delighted by the celebration, unable to keep a smile from her cheery face. Sitting in the front of the room, she held the hand of her son Jack Lazzarini, who came by surprise to visit for her birthday.

Following Rusconi’s heartfelt poem, the younger Lazzarini addressed the audience, expressing his gratitude for the friends that came together in her honor.

He stated, “It is so special that all of you turned out for my mommy’s birthday, I know that really touches her heart.”

Lazzarini spoke about his mother’s life, sharing that she was born in San Francisco, had three children, and spent much of her life being a dedicated mom and grandma.

Throughout their married life, Roberta and her husband moved around various parts of California, living in Concord, Antioch, and Paradise, where they tragically lost their home in a fire.

Following the incident, they moved to Chico, and after her husband’s passing, Roberta settled at Fairwinds here in Fresno.

She’s gained a reputation at the retirement home for being friendly and welcoming to all those who cross her path, Rusconi explained, offering a warm greeting and hug to those she recognizes.

“You warm everybody’s heart,” the activities director shared. “We are so blessed that you are here.” Rusconi added that because she’s a little taller than Roberta, her hugs reach just below her shoulder, which Rusconi said “[is] like the best hug ever.”

Much to her delight, Roberta soon learned that she would have her entire pineapple, blueberry, and strawberry-topped vanilla cake to herself, while a separate sheet cake was offered to the other partygoers.

Roberta was delighted to pretend to blow out a candle before enjoying her delicious treat a la mode.

One of those partygoers, Germaine Miller, is also celebrating her 102nd birthday on April 29. With so many years of wisdom behind them, these women have more to celebrate than their birthdays – they have loved ones and a life of precious memories to celebrate as well.