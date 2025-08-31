Firefighters make progress on Garnet Fire as storm threat looms

August 31, 2025 — Firefighters are making steady progress on the 18,748-acre Garnet Fire in the Sierra National Forest, but crews are bracing for a potential shift in weather that could complicate containment efforts. As of Sunday morning, the fire, which started from a lightning strike on August 24, is 8% contained.

With 1,444 personnel on the scene, crews have been working tirelessly to establish and reinforce containment lines. Significant progress has been made on the western edge of the fire, from the confluence of the Kings River and the North Fork of the Kings River up to Balch Camp. According to fire officials, crews are close to “buttoning up” these lines ahead of the anticipated weather change.

Efforts have also been focused on the northern edge of the fire. Despite challenging terrain, favorable conditions and air support have allowed firefighters and dozers to complete lines south of Patterson Mountain. Firefighters are continuing to look for every opportunity to stop the fire’s northern spread.

The fire has moved slowly into the Teakettle Experimental Forest, where structures have been prepared for defense as a precautionary measure.

However, a difficult situation is unfolding near Weisman Spring, where the fire has been burning actively overnight due to poor moisture recovery. Firefighters are holding the line on dozer lines reopened from the Rough Fire, but with large drainages and a high likelihood of wind alignment, a challenging day is expected. Hotshot crews, engines, and heavy equipment are already at work in the area, supported by nearby spike camps.

Heavy aircraft, including air tankers, will continue to be used as visibility allows, with a priority on the eastern side of the fire.

The forecast for the coming days presents a new challenge. Hot and dry conditions are expected to persist today, potentially increasing smoke in lower elevation areas. Of greater concern is the high likelihood of thunderstorms re-entering the area on Tuesday and Wednesday, which could bring strong, erratic winds and a heightened risk of new spot fires.

Fire officials continue to monitor the situation closely and are prepared for the potential weather shift. For the latest information on the Garnet Fire, residents can visit the official Sierra National Forest Facebook page.

Garnet Fire: At a Glance