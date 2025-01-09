First armed robbery of 2025 ends in arrest: suspect taken into custody

January 9, 2025 – The first armed robbery of the year in Clovis ended with the swift arrest of a suspect following a tense standoff on the night of January 8. The incident occurred just before 8:30 P.M. near Sierra Vista Elementary School, leaving the community shaken but ultimately relieved when law enforcement swiftly apprehended the suspect.

According to the Clovis Police Department, the victim, an adult male, was walking near the intersection of Barstow and Pollasky when he was approached by another man, later identified as 19-year-old Anthony Sifuentes of Clovis. The suspect, armed with a handgun, pointed the weapon at the victim and demanded jewelry and property. In the moments that followed, the suspect ripped a necklace off the victim’s neck and stole two bracelets before fleeing on foot toward a nearby apartment complex.

The victim, who was unharmed, immediately called 911 to report the crime. This quick response from the victim provided crucial information to officers, enabling them to quickly begin searching the area.

Utilizing advanced technology, including a UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle), officers were able to locate the suspect within minutes. A search led them to an apartment complex where the suspect had entered. Law enforcement officers spent over ten minutes making loudspeaker announcements, urging the suspect to surrender. Eventually, Sifuentes emerged from the apartment holding a toddler in his arms. He was promptly taken into custody without further incident.

The child was safely handed over to the suspect’s mother, who was also present at the scene. After securing the suspect, officers conducted a search of the apartment. They recovered one of the stolen bracelets inside the residence, and found additional evidence, including the handgun, on the roof of the apartment complex.

While the situation could have turned much worse, fortunately, no injuries were reported. Additionally, Clovis Police assured the community that no students or staff from Sierra Vista Elementary School were involved in the robbery or affected by the incident. The school had already been dismissed for the evening, and there were no indications of any risk to the public during the event.

Sifuentes, who was arrested on multiple felony charges related to the armed robbery, remains in custody at the Fresno County Jail as of this morning. The charges he faces include robbery, assault with a firearm, and child endangerment.

The Clovis Police Department praised the victim for his immediate action in reporting the crime, which played a key role in the rapid resolution of the situation. “We’d like to thank the victim for calling us immediately, which allowed officers to solve this crime swiftly and safely,” said a spokesperson from the department.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of community vigilance and the effectiveness of law enforcement response. The Clovis Police Department encourages residents to continue reporting suspicious activities and to always call 911 in the event of an emergency.

For non-emergency situations, Clovis residents can contact the Clovis Police Department at (559) 324-2800.

As always, the department emphasizes the safety and well-being of the community and remains committed to protecting Clovis residents from crime.

Stay tuned to local news for further updates as this case progresses.

#ClovisCrimeNews #ArmedRobbery #LocalNews #CommunitySafety #ClovisPolice