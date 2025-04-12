Fresno city worker attacked on the job, suspect in custody

April 12, 2025 — A violent, unprovoked attack on a Fresno city worker Friday morning has drawn concern across the Central Valley, including in Clovis, where the incident has sparked renewed conversations about worker safety and public awareness.

The assault occurred around 7:30 a.m. in the area of Kern and G streets in downtown Fresno. According to the Fresno Police Department, a 57-year-old electrician with Fresno’s Public Works Department was working on an electrical box when a man approached him from behind and struck him in the head with a blunt object.

Police say the attack was captured on surveillance video, which shows the employee falling to the ground and remaining motionless while the suspect walks away.

“This was a vicious and unprovoked attack in broad daylight. There was nothing the city worker could’ve done to prevent this,” Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer said during a press conference held later that day. City leaders urged the public to assist in identifying the suspect, who was arrested hours later by officers from Fresno’s Southwest policing district. The arrest took place less than a mile from the crime scene, near Santa Clara Street and Van Ness Avenue.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified publicly, was being interviewed by detectives Friday night.

The injured worker has not been named, but authorities confirmed he has been with the city for 20 years and was working alone at the time of the attack. His condition has not been disclosed.

In Clovis, which neighbors Fresno to the northeast, news of the incident has raised awareness about the risks faced by public employees, particularly those who work outdoors and alone.

While Clovis officials have not issued a formal statement, the incident has prompted discussions about employee safety and inter-city support. Many in the community are closely following updates from Fresno authorities and expressing solidarity with the victim and the city workforce.

The investigation remains active. Fresno police have released a photo of the suspect and continue to gather information related to the case.

Authorities are urging anyone with further details about the attack to contact the Fresno Police Department.