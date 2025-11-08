Fresno State’s San Joaquin Review opens submissions for their 31st Issue

November 6, 2025 — The San Joaquin Review, Fresno State’s long-running literary journal, has officially opened submissions for its 32nd issue, and this year marks a major expansion for the publication.

For the first time in its history, the journal is accepting submissions not only from Fresno State students, but from the wider community as well. Writers, poets, artists, and photographers from across the region are invited to share their creative work between November 1 and January 31.

The San Joaquin Review publishes fiction, creative nonfiction (CNF), poetry, and artwork, and this year introduces two new categories: comics and photography. The addition of comics reflects a growing recognition of visual storytelling as a powerful literary form.

“This is a really exciting year for the journal,” said one of the editors, who noted that opening submissions beyond the university community is a way to strengthen the journal’s connection to the broader Central Valley arts scene. “We want to showcase the diversity of voices and experiences that define the San Joaquin Valley and beyond.”

Submissions are open through January 31, 2026, and can sent by scanning the QR code below or by sending an email to sanjoaquinreview@gmail.com

Founded more than three decades ago, the San Joaquin Review has served as a platform for emerging and established writers alike, featuring works that highlight the creativity and complexity of life in California’s Central Valley.

Whether you’re a poet capturing the rhythm of everyday life, a fiction writer exploring new worlds, or an artist telling stories through images, the San Joaquin Review welcomes your voice.

