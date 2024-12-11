General election brings changes to Clovis Unified

November 26, 2024 – It’s no doubt that the general election of this year was a contentious one for our nation.

But on a local level, this year’s election also brought a number of changes to our community and especially our student’s lives.

Not only were a few of the Clovis Unified School District (CUSD) board seats up for grabs in this election, but the widely-discussed Measure A is changing what’s going to come from CUSD for years to come.

CUSD officials were excited to announce on November 19 that this measure has passed – a measure they’ve been campaigning on behalf of for months now.

Measure A is a $400 million bond measure that proposes extending the current tax rate imposed on Clovis residents in support of CUSD projects such as the completion of Clovis South High School, fixing infrastructure in CUSD schools, and modernizing buildings to meet state standards.

Clovis South High School will be part of the Terry P. Bradley Educational Center, as well as the Phillip V. Sanchez Intermediate School.

In a video posted on social media following the measure’s passing, Terry P. Bradley Educational Center Principal Dr. Sonia Torossian and Assistant Superintendent of Facility Services Denver Stairs shared more about what will come next for the future of Clovis Unified.

“We’re very excited to bring all of these projects to our community members and our families, and we’re also excited to, as we have promised and continued to do in the past, bring a level of transparency with how we spend our money with our citizen’s oversight committee,” Stairs shared.

Two academic towers will be built on the campus of the Intermediate school, Dr. Torossian shared, as well as a Student Union, and a “one-stop shop” that will include the library, school counseling facilities, front office, and health offices.

For the high school, she also added that because of the measure’s passing, Clovis South High School will be receiving a sunken-in gymnasium, around 80,000 square feet in size, as well as two academic towers and a section of the campus dedicated to the performing arts.

But Measure A’s passing is not the only change coming to Clovis Unified as the race for the Area 4 Seat for the Board of Trustees in the school district has almost been decided.

In a very close race for the seat, executive director of Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Fresno & Madera Counties, Wilma Tom Hashimoto, looks to be the next Area 2 Board Trustee, results pending confirmation this afternoon (Thursday, December 5th).

She ran alongside author and Clovis Unified mom Molly DeFrank, who, as of Tuesday afternoon, fell short of the vote by just a few percentages (39.38% to Hashimoto’s 41.96%), and retired teacher Janet Kardashian, holding 18.66% of the vote.

Hashimoto, in her campaign, emphasized an advocacy for students’ mental wellbeing and more learning after the academic downturn that came with COVID-19.

Before ballots had been cast, she shared updates on a Facebook page dedicated to her campaign.

“I’ve been blessed to have the support and encouragement of so many dear friends and, of course, my amazing family! Words along cannot express my deep appreciation to each and every one of you,” Hashimoto shared in a post expressing gratitude to her supporters.

With her experience in helping children in the foster care system, Hashimoto expresses a confidence in her fit into this position and looks forward to the impact she will have on Clovis Unified in the years ahead.

With these elections changing the trajectory of Clovis Unified School District and, subsequently, Clovis as a whole, voters will definitely be keeping a close eye on what comes next for our Clovis schools.