Golden Eagle Outfitters is supporting Clovis West students

January 27, 2025 — In a heartwarming display of community spirit, Clovis West High School is set to unveil its newest initiative, the Golden Eagle Outfitters, on January 30th. This innovative no-cost clothing store aims to provide essential attire and dignity to students in need within the Clovis West area.

The project, spearheaded by Clovis West Area SOAR Transition Director Sarah Quesada and teacher Erin Garcia, was inspired by a compassionate gesture to help a student during last year’s graduation ceremony. Now, Golden Eagle Outfitters promises a boutique-style shopping experience, adorned with touches of Clovis West gold and furnished with velvet hangers and spacious fitting rooms.

“This is more than just a store; it’s a place where students can find what they need with dignity and respect,” Quesada emphasized. The initiative has garnered overwhelming support from the community, with the Clovis Rotary Club contributing $3,000 towards racks and materials. Generous donations from Clovis West staff and local residents have stocked the store with a variety of clothes, jackets, and shoes.

Students themselves have played a pivotal role in the initiative’s success, with members of Clovis West’s Interact Club, SOAR, Fashion Club, and other programs actively involved in everything from designing marketing materials to organizing the clothing inventory.

“We’ve seen tremendous excitement and support from our students and staff,” Garcia remarked. “Everyone recognized the need and rallied together to make this happen.”

Golden Eagle Outfitters will operate by request or referral, ensuring that any student in the Clovis West Area who lacks necessary items can access them discreetly. Donations of new or gently used clothing suitable for children from TK to 12th grade are welcomed and can be dropped off during school hours at various locations within the Clovis West area.

“This initiative embodies the powerful impact of community collaboration,” Quesada added. “It’s the beginning of something transformative for our students and our district.”

The grand opening celebration will take place at 3 p.m. on January 30th at Clovis West High School, located at 1070 E. Teague Ave., Fresno. Room A8 will host the event, and attendees are kindly requested to check in at the front office upon arrival.

This event promises to mark a significant milestone in supporting students’ dignity and academic success throughout the Clovis West community.