Golf superstar Bryson DeChambeau and Cook Land Co. partner for major Clovis development

June 11, 2025 – Golf sensation and Central Valley native Bryson DeChambeau is collaborating with Cook Land Co. to bring a significant new development to the Clovis area. This partnership aims to realize DeChambeau’s vision for a sprawling multi-sport complex that will include a golf academy, residential housing, and a community center.
DeChambeau, one of the most recognizable and successful athletes from the Central Valley, has long harbored dreams of making golf more accessible. He outlined his plans for the development in a recent podcast, emphasizing a strategic approach to introduce people to the sport through a three-step process: starting at the driving range, moving to lessons, and then progressing to the golf course. He envisions this “mega-project,” as he calls it, as a singular, easily accessible, and affordable community hub.
The proposed development is set to span over 200 acres northeast of Clovis, though the exact location remains undisclosed. This ambitious undertaking could potentially add a community representing approximately 30% of Clovis’s current size. The golf academy portion of the project is already in process with Fresno County.
Cook Land Co., a long-standing Clovis-based entity, is no stranger to large-scale development. Founded in 1942 by Einar Cook, the company initially focused on advanced farming equipment before expanding into farming and industrial warehouses. Over the decades, Cook Land Co. diversified its portfolio, transitioning entirely to industrial buildings by the 1970s. Under the leadership of Jerry Cook and his sons, the company continued to grow, developing key local landmarks such as the Sunflower Marketplace. Since 2000, their real estate holdings have expanded significantly, encompassing over 1.1 million square feet across more than 50 properties with high occupancy rates. Their recent acquisitions include the former Pelco campus, now home to Fresno County offices. This collaboration marks Cook Land Co.’s first partnership with an athlete.
DeChambeau, a two-time U.S. Open champion (2020 and 2024), anticipates a 12-15 month timeline for obtaining the necessary conditional use permits, requiring close coordination with county, state, and city officials. The complex is also intended to initially serve students from the Clovis Unified School District, a fitting connection given DeChambeau’s own roots as a graduate of Clovis East High School in 2012.