Clovis Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee, NO on Proposition 50

October 24, 2025 — California voters will have the opportunity to decide the fate of Proposition 50 on November 4th, 2025.

The Clovis Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee opposes Proposition 50.

This recommendation to oppose is based on the proposed redistricting that would divide the City of Clovis into three separate congressional districts, compared to the single district it is currently in. Such changes would dilute our collective voice and create confusion among Chamber members about which Representative serves their interests in Washington, D.C.

Prop 50’s passage would also increase the likelihood that our community is represented by individuals less familiar with the unique issues and priorities of Clovis and region.

Voting NO on Prop 50 ensures that redistricting remains in the hands of independent citizens, safeguarding the principle of fair representation for all Californians.