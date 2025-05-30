Clovis North’s remarkable 14 sets of twins “caps off” CUSD’s 2025 graduating class

May 30, 2025 — The air in Clovis is thick with excitement and pride as the community comes together to honor the graduating Class of 2025 from the Clovis Unified School District. With several ceremonies already held and more on the horizon, thousands of seniors are stepping across the threshold into their promising futures, ready to embark on new journeys whether in higher education, vocational fields, military service, or the workforce.

The commencement festivities began earlier this week, transforming local stadiums and theaters into celebratory hubs for students, faculty, and beaming families. Each year brings its own unique stories, and this year, Clovis North High School is celebrating a particularly rare phenomenon: a graduating class boasting an astounding 14 sets of twins.

A Double Take at Clovis North: With over 600 students set to walk across the stage at Clovis North, more than two dozen of them are twins. While they might blend in among their hundreds of classmates on a typical day, put them all together, and it’s certainly a sight that makes you do a double take.

Though many aren’t identical, the bonds shared by these siblings are undeniably strong. As they prepare for college, approximately half of these twins are excited to continue their journey together.

The 14 sets of twins graduating from Clovis North include:

Brock and Claire Bogdanovic

Tejaswini and Tisyaketu Chokshi

Jackson and Ross Cinfel

Markez and Maximus Del Bosque

Sajan and Suhanan Gill

Isabella and Sophia Istomin

Claire and William Knapp-Cravins

Danica and Samantha Kong

Ella and Kaitlin Lev

Cassidy and Corbin Lindquist

Kailee and Kortni Little

Colton and Emerson Parks

Chloe and Clarie Scott

Max and Charlie Toy

Graduation Schedule Highlights: Here’s a detailed look at the graduation schedule for Clovis high schools and programs:

Clovis East High School: The Clovis East Timberwolves were among the first to celebrate, holding their ceremony on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at Lamonica Stadium (Clovis High School, 1055 Fowler Ave., Clovis).

Clovis Online School: Graduates from Clovis Online received their diplomas on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at 7:30 p.m., also at Lamonica Stadium (Clovis High School, 1055 Fowler Ave., Clovis).

Clovis High School: The Clovis High Cougars celebrated their commencement ceremony on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at Lamonica Stadium (Clovis High School, 1055 Fowler Ave., Clovis).

Clovis Adult Education: Adult learners will be honored on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at the Mercedes Edwards Theatre (902 5th St., Clovis).

Alternative Education (Clovis Community Day/Gateway/Enterprise): The graduation ceremony for students from these alternative education programs will take place on Monday, June 2, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. at the Mercedes Edwards Theatre (902 5th St., Clovis).

Buchanan High School: The Buchanan Bears will hold their graduation ceremony on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium (1560 N. Minnewawa Ave., Clovis).

Clovis North High School: Clovis North Broncos will take the stage at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. (1560 N. Minnewawa Ave., Clovis).

Clovis West High School: The Clovis West Golden Eagles will conclude the main high school graduation ceremonies on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium (1560 N. Minnewawa Ave., Clovis).

Each ceremony is a powerful testament to the diligence, perseverance, and unique spirit of these young graduates. From outstanding academic achievements and inspiring athletic triumphs to profound artistic contributions and dedicated community service, the Class of 2025 has truly enriched their campuses and the wider Clovis community.

The Clovis Roundup extends its sincerest congratulations to all the graduates and their families, including the many sets of twins whose shared journeys have added a special chapter to Clovis North’s history. As these bright individuals step into their next chapters, the future of Clovis shines even brighter, fueled by the promising talent emerging from these esteemed schools.