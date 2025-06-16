Grand opening in Clovis welcomes Turnkey Energy, Harmonson Construction, and Future Home System & Design

June 16, 2025 — The City of Clovis celebrated a powerful step toward innovation and sustainability with the grand opening and ribbon cutting of three dynamic businesses—Turnkey Energy, Harmonson Construction, and Future Home System & Design—on Wednesday, June 11. Set in the beautifully renovated former Rancho Tortilla Factory at Railroad and Barstow, the event marked a new era for clean energy, smart living, and community-centered design.

Local officials, including Mayor Jose Flores Mouanoutoua and Clovis Chamber of Commerce members, joined community members and business leaders to commemorate the occasion. The buzzing energy inside the new shared headquarters was matched only by the sense of anticipation for what these businesses will bring to the Clovis community.

Turnkey Energy, a family-owned Clovis-based business, is known for providing custom solar solutions with an emphasis on quality craftsmanship and customer care. Their commitment is backed by a 25-year warranty on both products and labor—an industry-leading promise that speaks to their dedication. Over the past decade, Turnkey has seen growth rates of up to 85%, and they continue to lead in large-scale solar installations across California, from Fresno to Irvine and Madera to Corona.

Just steps away inside the same campus is Future Home System & Design, a luxury technology firm that simplifies the complex. With more than three decades of experience, they offer high-end smart home automation, AV systems, energy management, and lighting design for clients throughout California. Known for its award-winning service and elite dealer certifications, Future Home provides concierge-level support for projects ranging from outdoor living makeovers to fully integrated estates.

Complementing these two forward-thinking companies is Harmonson Construction, whose expertise in structural design and custom building completes the trio’s vision for comprehensive living and working environments. Their collaboration represents an alignment of values: innovation, efficiency, and long-term sustainability.

Wednesday’s event wasn’t just about a ribbon—it was about launching a future-focused campus where solar, smart homes, and construction come together under one roof. Attendees toured the newly redesigned facility, mingled with founders and staff, and took part in thoughtful conversations about energy, design, and the power of community-driven change.

The Clovis Chamber of Commerce officially welcomed Turnkey Energy as one of its newest members, highlighting their local roots and growing national impact. As Clovis continues to evolve, developments like this one reinforce the city’s identity as a hub for both tradition and innovation.

The Clovis Roundup was proud to be on site to capture the celebration—and to witness firsthand how homegrown visionaries are shaping a cleaner, smarter, and more connected tomorrow for all.