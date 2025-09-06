Hinds Hospice ‘Beyond the Stars’ Gala celebrates new chapter and community compassion

September 6, 2025 — The Clovis Veterans Memorial District was filled with compassion and celebration last night as Hinds Hospice hosted its annual “Beyond the Stars” gala, an event that was both a fundraiser and a pivotal moment for the organization. The gala, held on Friday, September 5th, served as the venue for a significant announcement that will usher in a new era for the well-known Central Valley nonprofit.

This year’s event marked the fourth consecutive year the gala has been held at the Memorial District. Executive Director of Development, Steve Weakland, praised the venue and its staff, noting the recent upgrades to lighting, sound, and video presentations that made the evening truly outstanding. The annual black-tie event, which drew approximately 350 guests, is a mainstay on the community calendar, typically taking place on the first Friday after Labor Day.

Attendees enjoyed a gourmet dinner catered by Pardini’s and were treated to a night of lively entertainment. The primary goal of the event was to raise funds through both silent and live auctions, with all proceeds directly benefiting the mission of Hinds Hospice. The dessert auction, a highlight of the night, featured over 50 delectable treats, all prepared by a dedicated group of volunteers. Most of the items up for auction were generously donated by local businesses and packaged by volunteers, a testament to the community’s unwavering support.

Beyond the fundraising, the gala served as a moment for friends and supporters to gather and share stories about the impactful work the organization performs throughout Fresno, Madera, and Merced Counties. Weakland emphasized that the event is a key way to raise awareness for the wide range of services Hinds provides, from traditional hospice care to its palliative care, the Hinds Kids pediatric program, and the Center for Grief & Healing.

The most significant moment of the evening was the soft launch of the organization’s name change. As part of a rebranding initiative, Hinds Hospice will now be known as Hinds LifeCare. This new name, according to Weakland, is a more accurate reflection of the comprehensive services the nonprofit has always provided. The new branding was subtly integrated throughout the event, with guests receiving special gifts and a goody bag as they left.

The new name, with its accompanying tagline, “New name, same heart,” underscores the organization’s commitment to its founding philosophy: to uphold the dignity and ease the suffering of the terminally ill while supporting their loved ones and those who are grieving. The success of the “Beyond the Stars” gala ensures that Hinds LifeCare can continue its vital work as a premier provider of compassionate end-of-life care and other essential community services.