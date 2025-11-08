Holiday cheer in full bloom at Willow Gardens Nursery’s Holiday Boutique Open House

November 7, 2025 — The holiday season officially bloomed at Willow Gardens Nursery this week, as the beloved Clovis destination kicked off its Holiday Boutique Open House on Thursday, November 6. The two-night celebration welcomed guests with festive lights, food trucks, and exclusive seasonal discounts — all set among the nursery’s lush winter greenery and locally crafted décor.

From 4 to 8 p.m., visitors browsed through rows of holiday plants, pottery, and boutique gifts while enjoying complimentary refreshments and a 10% discount on select items. The event’s cozy outdoor setting made for a cheerful evening of community connection and early holiday shopping.

For those who missed opening night, the celebration continues throughout the weekend on November 8 and 9, with more opportunities to shop, snack, and soak up the holiday spirit. Food trucks will return for the weekend hours, serving up local favorites alongside the nursery’s wide selection of seasonal plants — from bright cyclamen and anemones to citrus trees and winter vegetables.

Willow Gardens has long been a staple for plant lovers and decorators alike, and its annual boutique open house has become a local tradition that marks the start of the holiday season in Clovis.

The nursery is located at 10428 N. Willow Avenue, just north of Clovis, and is open daily for shoppers looking to add a touch of green — and a bit of Christmas sparkle — to their homes.