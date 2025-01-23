Holiday Shopping Safety for a thief-free season

November 26, 2024 – As the holiday shopping season approaches closer, the Clovis Police Department wants to remind Clovis residents to exercise caution when purchasing their stocking stuffers.

Both shopping in person and online can present risks for customers that many are unaware of, so it’s best to keep an eye out for scams and suspicious people.

Shopping In-Store

Remember to always lock your cars as you exit, hide or take valuables with you that you don’t want stolen, and if you have packaged items, be sure to put them in the trunk or out of sight of potential thieves before arriving at your next store.

Always check your surroundings when arriving or departing, have your keys out before you get to your vehicle, and do not leave your purse or wallet unattended for any amount of time.

If shopping at nighttime, be sure to park in well-lit areas, and ask a security guard to escort you to your car if you feel unsafe. If you can, do your shopping with a friend or spouse. Be suspicious of strangers approaching you for any reason, especially in a parking lot.

Don’t forget that if you notice any suspicious activity or a crime in progress, immediately notify the authorities by calling 911 or (559)324-2800 for non-emergencies.

Shopping online

Don’t click a link or open any file from an unknown sender, especially in spam emails – they can be an easy way for thieves to try to grab information from your device.

Use credit or gift cards instead of debit cards for online purchases because they are more difficult to hack.

If you’re purchasing a gift card for someone else, don’t forget to check the back to make sure the security code to redeem the card hasn’t been scratched.

If you won’t be home when a package is arriving, have deliveries sent your way to a secure location or Amazon lockers. Additionally, when putting up your Christmas lights, double check to ensure your lights aren’t blocking any surveillance cameras and take all deliveries inside the house immediately after they have been delivered.

Above all, exercise caution – with the sun going down sooner and your trunk full of the best toys Santa can offer, you don’t want a Grinch stealing your Christmas this year! Have a happy and safe shopping season, Clovis.