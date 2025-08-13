Il Caffè at ENZO’S TABLE, a new farm-to-table cafe is coming to Clovis

August 13, 2025 — The Ricchiuti family, known for their long-standing commitment to farming and their popular store, ENZO’S TABLE, is preparing to open a new chapter in their family’s story with the launch of Il Caffè at ENZO’S TABLE. Slated for a Fall 2025 opening, this new cafe will be part of the Heritage Development Company’s project, THE AVENUE, located at the southeast corner of Willow and Shepherd.

This new establishment marks a return to the family’s original site and promises to be a welcoming destination for the Clovis community. Designed with a classic and inviting atmosphere, Il Caffè will offer a space for people to connect and savor a menu that celebrates the Ricchiuti family’s heritage.

True to the family’s farm-to-table philosophy, Il Caffè’s seasonal menu will feature ingredients sourced directly from the Ricchiuti family farm and ENZO’S TABLE products. Patrons can expect a blend of timeless Italian recipes with contemporary influences. Beyond the savory dishes, the cafe will serve traditional Italian espresso drinks, a variety of coffees, and freshly baked goods, providing a perfect spot for everything from a quick morning coffee to a leisurely lunch.

With construction nearing completion, the team at Il Caffè is actively looking to staff their new location. This is an excellent opportunity to be part of a family-run business with a mission to craft the highest quality provisions from California’s bounty. They are currently hiring for various positions, including:

Barista

Bartender

Prep Cook

Line Cook

Dishwasher

Those interested in joining the Il Caffè at ENZO’S TABLE team can apply directly through the company’s website. Keep an eye on ENZO’S TABLE’s social media and website for updates on the official opening date and more information on how to join their table.