Inaugural Patriots Gala raises $70,000 to support Central Valley veterans

November 16, 2025 — More than 330 guests gathered on November 14 for the first-ever Patriots Gala, hosted by Beyond the Barracks and Core Medical Foundation, an evening that celebrated service, community, and the growing movement to support local veterans. By the close of the night, the event had raised $70,000 to help expand veteran services across the Central Valley.

For Brandi Asacker, founder and CEO of Beyond the Barracks, the evening was the culmination of a lifelong connection to military service. Born on the Coast Guard base in Kodiak, Alaska, and raised in a family rooted in military tradition, Asacker has spent more than 13 years working alongside veterans across several states. Her personal history, combined with a deep awareness of the unmet needs in the Central Valley, ultimately inspired her to create Beyond the Barracks.

“I thought it was amazing,” Asacker said, reflecting on the turnout and energy of the evening. “I was so grateful for all the support we got from the community.”

She explained that the goal behind the gala was simple: “to raise funds to continue our efforts to serve our veterans community.”

The response, she said, was beyond anything she expected.

“It exceeded my expectations for this being our first Patriot Gala. It is definitely something we will add to our list as an annual event.”

The gala drew several prominent guests including Assemblyman David Tangipa, Supervisor Nathan Magsig, Navy SEAL Michael Mayer, UFC athlete Michael Johnson, and Cody Alford, known as the fastest-promoted Master Sergeant in Marine Corps history. Their attendance underscored the community’s widespread support for Asacker’s mission.

One of the most memorable moments of the night came when Asacker was recognized for her work. Assemblyman Tangipa, joined by a representative from Senator Shannon Grove’s office, presented her with a California Legislative Assembly Resolution honoring Beyond the Barracks and her leadership.

Asacker later shared her gratitude in a message to supporters, expressing how deeply the recognition touched her. She thanked both Tangipa and Senator Grove for their unwavering support and noted how meaningful it was to hear Tangipa share the challenges his father faced during and after his military service. His vulnerability, she said, “reminds me why this work matters so much.”

Beyond the Barracks’ mission is centered on honoring and supporting veterans by providing essential services, fostering community, and advocating for their well-being. For Asacker, the work is more than organizational, it’s personal. Inspired by the generations of service in her own family, she describes Beyond the Barracks not as a job, but as a calling.

With the success of the inaugural Patriots Gala, that calling now has expanded momentum. The funds raised will help grow programs that provide community support, mental health resources, and connection for veterans throughout the region.